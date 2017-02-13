Metallica announces new tour with stops in Orlando, Miami

- Metallica on Monday announced the WorldWired 2017 North American Tour that will include two Florida stops in Orlando and Miami. The tour, which kicks off on May 10 in Baltimore, is in support of their new album “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.”

Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will be the main support acts for the tour run. See below for a list of all confirmed dates.

Presale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members beginning on Tuesday, February 14 at 9:00 AM local time, with presale tickets available to all Met Club members beginning on Tuesday, February 14 at 11:00 AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, February 17th at 10:00 AM local time. Each ticket purchased will come with a copy of the Hardwired...To Self-Destruct album, available as a physical CD or a digital download. Visit www.metallica.com for complete ticket info.

Metallica has partnered with CID Entertainment to offer four options of special enhanced experiences on this tour, including premium tickets and amenities, including: early access to the venue, a visit to the 'Memory Remains' exhibit of memorabilia, and meet and greets. For full package details, click here.

Seating chart and ticketing information at Camping World Stadium.

May 10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 17 – Uniondale, NY – The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB

May 19 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 21 – Columbus, OH – Rock On The Range @ MAPFRE Stadium

June 4 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

June 7 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field at Mile High

June 11 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

June 16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

June 18 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

July 5 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

July 7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

July 9 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park

July 12 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

July 14 - Quebec City, QC – Festival D'Ete de Quebec

July 16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 19 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl

August 4 – Phoenix, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium

August 6 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

August 9 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

August 14 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

August 16 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium