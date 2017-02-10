Deputies search for missing 90-year-old Vero Beach woman

- The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert and is attempting to locate a missing 90-year-old-woman, Thereca Large, of Vero Beach, Florida.

Large was seen on Thursday at approximately 9 a.m. leaving an automotive repair shop on 82nd Avenue near S.R. 60. Another possible sighting was reported to have taken place at 4 p.m. the same day at a business near Ocean Drive and Azalea Lane in Vero Beach, where she asked for directions to S.R. 60.

She was not wearing make-up as she is in the accompanying photograph. She was driving a 2006 Buick Lacerne with Florida tag Y97IVA, similar to the vehicle in the accompanying photo.

Her family is concerned due to a medical condition. Large is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has hazel eyes, grey hair, wears glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772-978-6240.