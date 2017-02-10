Orlando Police release image of suspected killer Local News Orlando Police release image of suspected killer Glimpses of a suspect killer -- Orlando police investigators on Friday released new surveillance video of the night an Orlando father of five was shot to death.

In the video, you see flashes of light. Those are the bullets, police say, killed Jeffrey Webb outside the convenience store where he worked on December 11, 2016. The shooter is still out there.

As of Friday, police had no leads or suspects, and now investigators want everyone to see the video.

Tahnasia Jordan, a close friend of Webb's said, "You have that much hatred in your heart to do that to that man? That ain't right."

The killer fired more than two-dozen times, again and again, hitting a total of five people. Webb was the only one who died.



"I don't understand why somebody would just wake up on him like that and kill him," Jordan added.



Webb's family and friends hope the video leads to justice.



Nathaniel Shade, another close friend of Webb's, said he hopes others will "... come forward and say who was hanging out here that night."



If you have information about the shooting, call Orlando Police or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).