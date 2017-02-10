Man injured in skydiving accident in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Police in DeLand are investigating an a skydiving accident where a man was injured, according to authorities.

The call came in at 9:14 a.m. for a report of a skydiver injured at the DeLand Municipal Airport, police said.

The skydiver, Nikolay V. Likachev, from Russia, was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

