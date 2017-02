From being homeless to award winning cook Local News From being homeless to award winning cook You've likely heard the term "soul food." But that common phrase does not always mean 'southern cooking.' Sometimes food actually saves souls.

FOX 35's Tom Johnson shows you the role food played in turning around an Orlando man's life. This Grand Bohemian Hotel worker went from being homeless to an award-winning cook, recognized by the Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association.