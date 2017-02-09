South Daytona man accused of attacking woman Local News South Daytona man accused of attacking woman South Daytona Police say Terrence Dixon walked into the Marcell Garden Apartment's main office and said he was going to kill someone.

- South Daytona Police say Terrence Dixon walked into the Marcell Garden Apartment's main office and said he was going to kill someone.

An office worker called 911. She told them Dixon, who lives in the complex, was making some disturbing comments. In a matter of seconds police say the 57-year-old office manager walked in to the room and Dixon attacked her with a key, trying to stab her in the neck. When that wasn't successful, police say Dixon tried twisting her neck .

Police and firefighters showed up, and they say Dixon was combative. In body camera video, he can be seen sitting in the parking lot as police are calmly talking to him. Then, a firefighter approaches to check out a cut on his hand and Dixon starts swearing at him.

Police sent Dixon in for a psychiatric evaluation and recommended charges of attempted murder. He was in court Thursday afternoon on attempted murder charges, where a judge set his bond at $55,000.

The victims did not want to talk about the attack with FOX 35. Dixon's mother said her son has had a history of mental illness and that he is currently on medication.