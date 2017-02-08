Deputies seek suspects in cosmetics theft Local News Deputies seek suspects in cosmetics theft The Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) needs your help to identify two female suspects who entered the Ulta cosmetics.

The women are accused of steaming multiple bottles of nail polish, valued at more than $2,400. Authorities said these same women are suspects in a shoplifting incident at an Ulta store in Orlando. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly urges anyone who knows these women to please notify the Sheriff's Office.

"We take crime very seriously here," he said. "If you break the law, we will take you to stay at the green-roof inn."

Anyone who can identify either of these women is asked to call FCSO Deputy Erik Pedersen at (386) 313-4911 about case number 10183-17. Or if callers want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000