Deputies searching for missing 92-year-old Leesburg woman

- Lake County deputies are currently trying to locate a missing 92-year-old Leesburg woman.

Deputies responded to her home on Wednesday evening, located at 2022 Edgewood Road in Leesburg, to make contact with Rubye Harrison James after a request was received for the Sheriff’s Office to check her well-being. Authorities say she lives alone and hasn’t been seen since Monday.

Upon arrival, deputies found that she was nowhere to be found, and her car was also missing. The car is described as a white 2016 Hyundai Veloster with a Florida license plate "R12." That is not a typo -- it is a shortened specialty plate.

Deputies are treating this as a suspicious set of circumstances and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477), where they could be eligible for a cash reward.

Information provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.