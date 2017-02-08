Second armed robbery of student in Sanford Local News Second armed robbery of student in Sanford Authorities in Sanford are issuing a warning after two students were robbed at gunpoint as they walked to school in separate incidents.

Kevin Garajales Cruz says it was very frightening when two men stuck a gun in his face and demanded his cell phone. He did not want to give it to them, but then he saw the gun again and did what they said.

Twenty-one minutes later, Nathan Neumann says two men stuck a gun to his temple and robbed him of $18.

Sanford Police say both teenagers were walking to school at Millennium Middle School when they were robbed.

Police say they think the same robbers held up both teens, because the physical descriptions of the robbers and the gun are similar. They say the robberies also happened within a block or two of each other on the same day and at nearly the same time.