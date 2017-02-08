Airman return to Patrick A.F.B. from Afghanistan

- It was a happy homecoming on Wednesday for 50 Citizen Airman from the 920th Rescue Wing. They consists of helicopter aviator, maintenance and support personnel who perform air rescue using Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters.

The group returned to at Patrick Air Force Base after serving overseas for four months, performing combat rescue operations in Afghanistan. While in Afghanistan, these airmen picked up injured soldiers and flew them back to safety.

The 920th owns and operates nine HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters and six HC-130P/N King fixed-wing air refueling aircraft.