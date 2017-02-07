Bond reduced for Markeith Loyd's ex-girlfriend, Jameis Slaughter

ORLANDO, Fla.- Markeith Loyd's ex-girlfriend, Jameis Slaughter appeared before a judge at the Orange County Courthouse Tuesday morning.



A judge reduced Slaughter's bond from $500,000 to $20,000.



The judge also ordered Slaughter not obtain a passport as well as have no contact whatsoever with Zarghee Myan, Lakensha Smith-Loyd or Markeith Loyd.



The judge also lifted a restriction barring Slaughter from using electronics. She can now use a cell phone and email.



Orange County State Attorney's Office spokeswoman, Eryka Washington, told Fox 35 that the office dropped the charges against Markeith Loyd's niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd.



Washington explained the reason why to reporters Tuesday morning:



"Insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond and to the exclusion of any reasonable doubt."



Washington said Slaughter is facing two cases against her. The first case is accessory after-the-fact. The second case is providing a false name to law-enforcement.



Washington says the State Attorneys office is charging Slaughter with a misdemeanor for providing law enforcement with a false name.



Washington said Zarghee Myan's bond was reduced to $20,000 this morning, as ordered by a judge. Washington says he has turned in his passport and cannot leave the state of Florida. Myan was Markeith Loyd's supervisor at a chicken restaurant.



