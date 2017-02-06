Daytona Beach police search for shooting suspect

- Bethune Cookman University students were sent a text alert Monday to stay away from the area for awhile while police looked for a shooting suspect.



Police say, Zachary Shropshire shot a man in the leg in the Pine Haven apartment complex, a few blocks from BCU.

Police say, Shropshire shot the man after there was an argument over a car. The argument started between Shropshire's girlfriend and the victim's girlfriend, who are sisters.

Authorities are still looking for Shropshire. This is a developing story.