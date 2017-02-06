Microbreweries all the rave in Sanford Local News Microbreweries all the rave in Sanford Microbreweries are spreading like wildfire in Seminole County especially in Sanford: at least 5 pubs are offering dozens of different craft beers.

“We get to try a crazy raspberry chocolate vanilla beer or whatever we feel like making and see if people like it,” said Essers’ Sanford Brewing Company owner Chris Esser.

So why is this small city a beer hot spot? Esser explains, “We live in Sanford, we love Sanford so we decided we’re going to open up a craft brewery in Sanford. Sanford is really on an upswing as far as new restaurants, and bars and retail shops coming in and the city is really investing and bringing in new business.”

Chris Esser is one of the owners of Essers’ Sanford Brewing Company on South Sanford Avenue. It’s been open for about 3 months and Esser says business is booming, growing 30% in sales every month.

“When we first opened, we were open for 8 hours that day and 8 hours solid packed, wall to wall,” said Esser.

He's not alone, just down the street from Essers’ Brewing is another microbrewery: “Wop's Hops” and few blocks away there’s “Celery City Craft” on South Palmetto Avenue.

Three other breweries will open up this year. “Inner Compass Brewery” is scheduled to open next month. You would think with so many choices for craft beer competition would be fierce but Esser says it's more like family. “We help each other out if we’re out of an ingredient; we buy it from someone else or vice versa,” stated Esser.

So get your taste buds ready because you have a wide-array of fresh craft beers to choose from. The official grand opening for Essers Sanford Brewing Company will be Saturday February 25th. It’ll be a block party and it starts at 4pm.

