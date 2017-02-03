Black Lives Matter march held in Orlando Local News Black Lives Matter march held in Orlando Around 200 people took part in a Black Lives Matter march through downtown Orlando Friday.

Protesters met at Lake Eola Park before heading to the Callahan Center and the Orlando Police Department. The crowd chanted and held signs as they walked along the road.

Organizers say the event is to address violence in Pine Hills and parts of downtown Orlando.

“It’s nonsense that the children are in danger and we’re trying to come together as a community to make it a better place,” said organizer Stetia Allen.

People came to the event from a number of different backgrounds and for different reasons.

“I wanted to come forward and not only support everybody else’s experience but stand up for what I believe black lives matter is as well. And it's black equality, black excellence and black support and outreach to other races,” said UCF student Wildie Thibaud.

Among the signs – some said “Stop Racism Now.” Allen says she got a racist message on Monday. She says someone slashed the car tires in her driveway and left a note with a racist word and swastika on it.

“I was extremely saddened,” Allen said. “I was in shock, how could this happen to anyone? We’re in 2017.”

Allen calls it another reason people need to come together.



Police say the protest was peaceful and there were no arrests. Officers on bicycles escorted the march.