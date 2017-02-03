Investigation into attempted rap in Lake County

CLERMONT, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A dramatic 911 call to the Lake County Sheriff's Office was made just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning by a woman who said she fought off a man she said attacked her.
"Somebody just tried to rape me and steal my car," she told a 911 operator. "I have his blood on me though. I stabbed him with my knife."
Deputies said those screams came from Candace's neighbor. Investigators say that woman was walking to her car when a tall think black male grabbed her, put his hands over her mouth as he ordered her to keep quiet. Fearing for her life, she hit the panic button, sounding the alarm on her car, scaring the strange man away.
"It's just scary to be a woman right now," said Candace.
She said this experience changed her, that terror has taken over her life.
"I've been like afraid to walk to my car, afraid to walk my dog. My roommate has been the same way. I can't even imagine how the girls who have almost been taken by him would feel," said Candace.
She's now carrying a personal alarm and keeping a knife in her car.
"I've never been someone to have any weapons," said Candace.
Candace said she talked to detectives again after yesterday's attack and she's praying she can put all of this behind her.
"I'm hoping that it was the same guy that had tried to get into our house. That way he's locked up and he won't be bothering our area anymore," said Candace.