Investigation into attempted rap in Lake County Local News Investigation into attempted rap in Lake County A dramatic 911 call to the Lake County Sheriff's Office was made just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning by a woman who said she fought off a man she said attacked her.

- A dramatic 911 call to the Lake County Sheriff's Office was made just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning by a woman who said she fought off a man she said attacked her.

"Somebody just tried to rape me and steal my car," she told a 911 operator. "I have his blood on me though. I stabbed him with my knife."

Now detectives say the suspect, 22-year-old Robert Pascual is in jail recovering from those knife wounds.

Detectives are cross-checking evidence to see if Pascual is the same guy they've been looking four after four other frightening incidents where five women said a man fitting the same description tried coming after them in the Four Corners area of Clermont late last year.

Candace, who did not want her last name publicized, said she and her roommate got quite the scare November 30th at 5 a.m. by a man she says looks like Pascual.

"He rattled our door trying to get in and he just kept banging on our door for a few minutes. We didn't answer and almost instantly we heard screaming outside. He had grabbed the girl downstairs," said Candace.

Deputies said those screams came from Candace's neighbor. Investigators say that woman was walking to her car when a tall think black male grabbed her, put his hands over her mouth as he ordered her to keep quiet. Fearing for her life, she hit the panic button, sounding the alarm on her car, scaring the strange man away.

"It's just scary to be a woman right now," said Candace.

She said this experience changed her, that terror has taken over her life.

"I've been like afraid to walk to my car, afraid to walk my dog. My roommate has been the same way. I can't even imagine how the girls who have almost been taken by him would feel," said Candace.

She's now carrying a personal alarm and keeping a knife in her car.

"I've never been someone to have any weapons," said Candace.

Candace said she talked to detectives again after yesterday's attack and she's praying she can put all of this behind her.

"I'm hoping that it was the same guy that had tried to get into our house. That way he's locked up and he won't be bothering our area anymore," said Candace.