Daytona Beach Police search for missing couple Local News Daytona Beach Police search for missing couple It was just after 1 a.m. on Friday morning when family members on Aberdeen Drive in Daytona Beach called 911.

They say 26-year-old Kanisha Howard was beaten and dragged into a car by her boyfriend, Shawn Adams.

Howard showed up at the home to borrow money from a family member when they say Adams knocked at the door. The two started arguing. When police showed up, the Chevy Impala was driving away.

Howard's grandfather told us Howard called her mother after leaving the home. But police are worried.

They are actively searching for the couple.

Authorities call Adams a dangerous man. He's on Daytona's Most wanted felon list. Police say he's a person of interest in a January 17th shooting involving two cars. They also say he's a gang member and career criminal.

Howard and Adams were seen leaving in a dark colored Chevy Impala with stolen Airforce plates with the tag MV817.

