Collecting soup for needy on 'Souper' Sunday

While you make preparations for your Super Bowl party, why not add a few cans of soup to the list?

The Christian Service Center in Orlando is tackling hunger on what they're calling "Souper Sunday." Their goal is to collect 25,000 cans of soup.

"On the most extravagant day in sports, there are people who don't even have a bowl of soup, and so we started this 15 years ago asking people to donate so we can raise the food that we need," said Robert Stuart, executive director of the Christian Service Center.

For more information on how you can help go to www.SouperSunday.org.