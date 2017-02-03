McDonald's to deliver via UberEats throughout Orlando

- McDonald's is now available for delivery on UberEats across Florida with 55 locations participating in the Orlando area.

UberEATS and McDonald’s are partnering to test delivery from more than 200 restaurants throughout Orlando, Miami and Tampa Bay. Whether they are at the office, at home, or somewhere in between, McDonald’s fans in select areas of these cities can now enjoy their favorite sandwiches, salads, sides, beverages and desserts delivered right to their door via UberEATS.

Customers can place McDonald’s orders via the UberEATS mobile app or at UberEATS.com, using the same account they use to take Uber rides and track their order as an UberEATS delivery partner brings their meals directly to them. The full menu at participating McDonald’s Florida restaurants will be available for delivery with the exception of soft serve cones. McPick 2 and other promotional pricing offers may be excluded from delivery. An UberEATS booking fee applies to each order.

"With 55 restaurants in the Orlando area participating in this delivery test, we are excited to see how our customers will react to having their favorite McDonald’s meal delivered right to their doors,” said Mike Yontz, a local Orlando McDonald’s owner-operator. “From technology and modernized restaurants to table service, we are continuously looking to provide enhancements that our customers can appreciate.”

UberEats has been available in Orlando since November of 2016 and has seen gradually expansion for selectoin across central Florida. In Florida alone there are just under 900 McDonald's restaurants that serve more than 1 million customers daily.

To explore more about UberEats visit their website and for more on McDonald's locations closest to you click here.