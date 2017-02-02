Florida doctor charged in deadly hit-and-run crash Local News Florida doctor charged in deadly hit-and-run crash Dr. Angela Shelton usually spends her days at her hair removal clinic. On Wednesday night, she turned herself into police after learning there was a warrant for her arrest.

A lonely cross is where Nick Kenesky died after Florida Highway Patrol says Shelton hit him with her car, this past April. Kenesky's girlfriend, Jennifer Sieminski, is relieved that after nine long months Shelton may wind up in prison for driving away.



“It was a great relief to finally have a little bit of closure and action on the case,” Sieminski said, “it helps a lot.”

Kenesky's family visited the impound lot after the incident and snapped a photo of a dark Buick Enclave with extensive front end damage. They say its plates and type match Dr. Shelton's as listed in the police report. Sieminski wonders how the car could have sustained such damage without Shelton calling police.

“There's no way, no way she didn't see him,” Sieminski said, “the front of her vehicle is tore up.”

Shelton's lawyer, Andrew Metcalf, calls it a tragic accident. He says she didn’t realize she hit someone, but did call police when she got home afterward.

“When she did asses it, she's the one that contacted law enforcement,” Metcalf said, “that's the facts, as presented by Florida Highway Patrol.”

He says they will plead not guilty to felony hit-and-run. Sieminski says she'll be there for each day of the trial of the woman FHP says killed "Big Nick."

“He was an easygoing guy, got along with everybody. Kept a smile on my face and everybody else's,” Sieminski said, “he had a great relationship with his mom. He was a good mama's boy.”

Law enforcement wouldn’t say why the investigation took nine months to get to trial. Kenesky's family says above all, they want to send a message that you can't hit someone and just drive away.

