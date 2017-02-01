Gunman sought after 2 shot in Palm Bay Local News Gunman sought after 2 shot in Palm Bay Two people hurt in overnight shooting, and the gunman is still on the loose.

Palm Bay Police said it started at the "Pin Ups" gentleman club around 2 am. Investigators then say the incident spilled into the street, as shots were fired near Interstate 95.

"They were in the left lane, the car was in the right lane. They shot through the passenger side and hit the passenger and the driver," says Palm Bay police spokesman Lt. Mike Bandish.

The shooting happened on an overpass going westbound on Palm Bay road over I-95. Police said one bullet hit both the passenger and the driver, and both men have non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was treated on scene, and the passenger was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center.