Daytona State College carjacked at gunpoint Local News Daytona State College carjacked at gunpoint Daytona Beach Police say a Daytona State College student was the victim of an armed carjacking. The car was recovered by authorities and released back to its owner on Tuesday after it was processed and dusted for fingerprints.

- Daytona Beach Police say a Daytona State College student was the victim of an armed carjacking. The car was recovered by authorities and released back to its owner on Tuesday after it was processed and dusted for fingerprints.

The owner had the car towed from the police department to a dealer to change the locks -- because the suspect is still out there and could still have the keys.

The student was still traumatized after having a gun shoved in his face. He said he had just finished a class when he noticed a guy on a bench staring at him. He said that's when the guy charged at him.

The student told a 911 dispatcher, "He pointed the gun at me. He stole me phone and my car."

Daytona Beach police officers say the student's iPhone led them to the stolen car in Holly Hill. Students at Daytona State College tell us they are now making sure to keep a look out for anything suspicious.