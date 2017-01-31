Amber Alert after toddler taken from Port Richey daycare

- Deputies in Pasco County are hoping you can help them find a missing and endangered toddler who was apparently taken illegally by his father.

The sheriff's office believes Bane Wheeler was taken from his daycare along U.S. 19 just before 10 this morning in what deputies called "possible custodial interference."

Bane is described as 3 feet tall and 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a green jacket, black and blue plaid shirt, dark pants, and black tennis shoes. He has a scar on the middle of his forehead and a skintag on the inside of his left bicep.

The 2-year-old uses a nebulizer and deputies say he currently has croup.

His father, Daniel Wheeler, was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, possibly khaki shorts, black shoes, and white socks. The 30-year-old has "sky blue" eyes, deputies said, and is bald.

Deputies believe the pair may be in a 2005 gray-black Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plate 9A47V9.

The earlier missing child alert has since been upgraded to an Amber Alert. You're asked to call 911 if you see them.