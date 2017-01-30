Lyman High teacher accused of abusing student Local News Lyman High teacher accused of abusing student Police say a Seminole County teacher has been arrested for allegedly putting a student into a headlock and dragging him down the stairs.

- Police say a Seminole County teacher has been arrested for allegedly putting a student into a headlock and dragging him down the stairs.

Wilbert Delacruz is facing a child abuse charge, according to jail records. District officials say he's a social studies teacher at Lyman High School in Longwood.

Police say the altercation happened Friday right after school in a hallway on the second floor. They say the student is okay but was shaken up.

Investigators say they're still trying to figure out how this happened.

"It's unfortunate to see this. It's never okay to put your hands on somebody so we don’t know what led up to this event and why it happened which is why we're trying to get answers and our investigators are still trying to determine what took place and why this had to happen," said Longwood Police Cpl. Ryan Short.

Police say there is surveillance video of the incident.

District officials say Delacruz started at Lyman High School in 2007. They say there are no prior discipline issues in his personnel file.

Delacruz has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the district.