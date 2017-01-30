Police seek help in identifying child hit by car

- The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a child struck by a car while riding his bicycle early Monday evening.

Officers said the boy, a black male between the age of 5 to 10 years old, was riding a black beach cruiser bicycle with red rims when he was struck by a vehicle at Piedmont St. and Parramore Ln.

The driver remained on scene and notified authorities. The child was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The boy was was wearing dark jeans, black/blue jacket with high top tennis shoes. Authorities are asking that you contact the Orlando Police Department at 407-246-2470 if you know of a missing child.