Excitement grows in Orlando over sold out Pro Bowl Local News Excitement grows in Orlando over sold out Pro Bowl The NFL announced Friday that Sunday’s Pro Bowl in Orlando is sold out.

- The NFL announced Friday that Sunday’s Pro Bowl in Orlando is sold out. That means around 60,000 people are expected to attend. Officials also plan to offer standing-room-only tickets beginning Saturday morning.

“It's outstanding. It's just a great environment. You walk around and there are so many different things to do,” said Thoby Vieux, who is visiting from Arizona.

The game will cap off several days of events at the Wide World of Sports complex. Bowl team practices have been open to the public. Football games for people of all ages have also been underway, along with fan activities.

“Hoping to see some Steelers,” said Andrew Stevens, who is in town from Pittsburgh. “Hoping to see the AFC at least bring home a trophy.”

To the city of Orlando, the game is a win no matter who takes the trophy. The mayor estimates a $50 million economic impact. Citrus Sports says the publicity value for the area is even higher than that. The organization points to how pro-bowlers are using social media to show off what they’re doing while in town.

“The players are thrilled to be here. It's a great family destination. They've gone and enjoyed the parks at Disney and universal and other places. I think the proximity to a lot of the teams has also been helpful - especially here in kind of the southeast region so it's been really received very positively by the players,” said Matt Shapiro, Director of Event Strategy for the NFL.

The Pro Bowl is set to be in Orlando next year, too. Then the NFL will have the option to hold it here in 2019.

"We're proud to partner with the NFL and I'm hopeful Orlando will remain the Pro Bowl's home for many years to come,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in a statement to FOX 35.