Florida rapper ‘Stitches' arrested, allegedly offers cop a joint

- According to police, a Miami rapper who goes by the stage name ‘Stitches’ was arrested Wednesday after he got pulled over for parking in a handicapped spot and then gave the officer a rolled up joint.

Miami Police say “Stitches”, whose real name is Phillip Katsabanis, denied that there were any weapons in his vehicle and instead offered the cop a marijuana joint.

Katsabanis then apologized, and when the officer searched his car a handgun was found under the driver’s seat and a full mason jar of marijuana, the police report stated.

Katsabanis was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of cannabis. Katsabanis also faces an additional charge of possession of a drug without a prescription after officers discovered an Oxycodone pill in his possession.

The rapper, known for his face tattoos and his 2014 song “Brick in Yo Face,” was later released from the Miami Dade County Jail.