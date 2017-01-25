Former Bethune-Cookman player not guilty in shooting

- A former Bethune-Cookman University football player has been found not guilty of charges related to a campus gunfight that injured three students.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that jurors acquitted Ladell Pleasure Wednesday. He was charged with discharging a firearm on school property and principal to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say Pleasure, a walk-on defensive end, was one of two gunmen who exchanged fire across a school parking lot in February 2015. A prosecution witness had identified Pleasure, but a defense attorney presented surveillance video, which was not clear enough to identify the shooter, that showed the witness looking away from the shooter.

Pleasure says he plans to go back to school, though not at Bethune-Cookman. He still plans to pursue a career in the National Football League.