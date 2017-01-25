Police say woman attacked by man she met online Local News Police: Woman attacked after meeting man on dating site Ocoee Police are warning people to beware if you are using online dating sites to meet others. They say a woman was attacked in her own home, by a man she met on an Internet dating site.

Luis Jerez, 21, is charged with attempted robbery.

According to police, it was on the website MeetMe.com, where Jerez was known as "Jordan Montana."

Police said a woman he met online invited him to Park Place Apartments. When he arrived, officers said he pulled a knife on her, placed her in a choke hold and demanded her bracelet. Neighbor Romulo Silva knew something was wrong.

"I just heard a scream, and 10 seconds later, I heard someone running and the taps were very strong," Silva said.

After struggling, the victim was able to break free and run into the bedroom, and that's when Jerez ran away, officers said.

"I'm just kind of shocked," Silva said.

"It's quite alarming. It's a little too close to home," said resident Hardy Mattox. "Just a couple of doors down, it's a little frightening. Just knowing someone would be violent nearby is of greater concern."

Police are warning people who use online dating site to meet in public. If a person keeps changing their story about themselves, it's likely that something isn't right, they said.

"You just have to be careful who you encounter and keep your eyes open," Mattox added.