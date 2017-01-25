Cocoa police search for missing teen

- Cocoa police officers are searching for a missing teenager, believed to be endangered.

Kenneth Parsons, 17, has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday evening when his grandmother saw him leaving his home on Shellie Court. He was on a bicycle.

Parson stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weigh approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent Cocoa Village, Merritt Island and Cocoa Beach.

Anyone with information that can help locate this individual should contact the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620.