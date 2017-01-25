Loyd questions resisting without violence charge Local News Loyd questions resisting without violence charge Another day in court for Markeith Loyd and another day of utter disrespect and four-letter words for the judge. This comes after the latest charge filed against him, resisting an officer without violence.

- Another day in court for Markeith Loyd and another day of utter disrespect and four-letter words for the judge. This comes after the latest charge filed against him, resisting an officer without violence.

Orlando Police helicopter video of the takedown when Loyd was captured and brought into custody shows him crawling out of the house in which investigators say he was hiding. Some wonder how he resisted arrest.

According to his arrest affidavit, police ordered Loyd to "put his hands behind his back." It states that "Loyd refused these repeated commands."

Retired police officer and former law enforcement defensive tactics instructor Zach Hudson gave us a demonstration of what resistance without violence looks like.

"Put your hands behind your back! Put your hands behind your back! Do it now! At this point you have to consider using force. You don't know what other weapons might be on that individual, so you have to use force to get him to comply," Hudson explained.

After seeing Loyd's swollen, bloodied face, and what appears to be one or more officers kicking him during the takedown, some folks are questioning police use of force.

"I believe everyone has constitutional rights, don't think he should have been kicked in the face," said Phil Mays, who lives in Orlando and has been keeping up with the case.

Orlando Police are in the midst of a use of force investigation. After watching Loyd's arrest video several times, Hudson said he thinks the new charge against the suspected killer is appropriate and will stick. He said the officers responded appropriately then showed us why.

"'Put your hands up! Put your hands behind your back! Put your hands behind your back! Do it now! Hand behind your back!' That's how you get cut," Hudson demonstrated with a colleague, who pulled a knife out of his waist.

The two demonstrated how in a split-second, instead of putting his hands up, someone could pull a weapon.

"If it's a gun, that's how you get shot. That's why compliance is such a major issue," Hudson explained.

But why feet instead of hands?

"Essentially, if you're able to use your feet to get compliance, that means your gun is still in the position to take deadly force, if he [the suspect] produces a weapon," said Hudson.

Loyd has said he does not want a public defender and would like to represent himself on all of the charges against him. He is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old Sade Dixon, and 42-year-old Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

On Thursday, Loyd will go before a new judge at the Orange County Courthouse who will decide if Loyd is qualified to defend himself.