Good Samaritan helps police nab suspect in crash Local News Good Samaritan helps police nab suspect in crash A good Samaritan who stopped to help two drivers involved in a crash ended up helping police take down a suspect. It all happened at Lee Road and Orange Blossom Trail.

When driver Chris Thompson saw one car smashed up and another flipped over, he stopped to help. Police say, he even pulled open the door of one of the cars, so 20-year-old Fabian Cabrera could get out and rest, as blood dripped down his face.

"The front of his car is gone; it's just smashed into nothing," explained Thompson, "but he's trying to turn on the car. I'm like alright man leave the car alone, let's see if you can get out."

Thompson said he directed Cabrera to the side of the road.

"But he just sort of keeps ... he's stumbling around," Thompson said. "Then I realize, he's not like dazed as much as he's trying to get away. So I'm yelling at him, 'Hey, bad idea! Bad idea, you already messed up!'"

That's when Thompson flagged down an officer and started yelling.

"'The guy in that car is running! He's right there!' So the cop takes off, chases after him and brings him back."

Police charged Cabrera with leaving the scene of an accident and resisting an officer. He was released from jail on bond.

"I'm shocked! I was like surprised. To me I wouldn't do it and it kind of shocks me that someone would, especially when it's so obviously your fault," Thompson said.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle suffered injuries to the head and shoulders.