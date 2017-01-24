Longwood Elementary to reopen in August

- The Seminole County School Board will be moving kids to a new school, after approving a plan for the reopening of Longwood Elementary.



The school closed five years ago, but the district has chose to reopen it, due to growth in the area. Some 600 students will attend Longwood Elementary when it opens back up in August.

But that's not all. School officials say up to 1,000 students among the county's seven elementary schools are being shuffled around to balance attendance.

Letters will be sent to parents, notifying them of the changes. A map of the new zoning plan on can be found here (PDF).



