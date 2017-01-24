MISSING: Senior couple on 2-hour trip doesn't return home

- A senior couple has gone missing and Manatee County officials hope the public can help find them.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the couple's niece, Kathy Rodell called for help after her aunt, Susan Tokarz, and uncle, Thomas Tokarz left their Broadmoor Pines home at 8:30 Tuesday morning, but did not come back.

Rodell told MCSO her uncle has heart issues and dementia.

After checking area hospitals with no luck, a Silver Alert has been issued for the couple.

Thomas Tokarz is a 73-year-old white male and Susan Tokarz is a 71-year-old white female.

They were driving a 2012 black Mercedes SUV with Florida tag DTGJ85 away from 7712 Broadmoor Pines Blvd.

Anyone with information should contact the MCSO at 941-747-3011.