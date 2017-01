- A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Sarah Evans who was last seen in the area of the 2000th block of Bracknell Forest Trail in Tavares.

Evans was seen wearing a purple tank top, camo pants, black flip flops and a dark blue/black backpack. She has freckles on her face and an anchor tattoo on her right forearm that extends from her wrist to her elbow.

Evans is possibly headed to the International Drive area in Orlando.