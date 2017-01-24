Couple arrested in ATM skimming investigation Local News Couple arrested in ATM skimming investigation Police say two people have been arrested for allegedly placing a card skimmer on a Winter Park ATM.

Investigators say 22-year-old Dayanaris Melendez Cruz was caught on camera removing the device from the New York Avenue SunTrust Bank ATM. They say they officers were able to track her down right after she left the ATM. She was arrested, along with 27-year-old Nomar SanchezFigueroa. Police say they found the skimmer in their car after pulling them over.

“It seems that now these devices are becoming more and more difficult to detect,” said Holly Salmons, President of the Better Business Bureau of Central Florida.

Police say the skimmer typically records your information when you slide your debit card in. There also may have been a tiny camera set up to capture people putting in their pins.

“Anytime you’re entering your ATM and debit card into a machine, now it seems that we’re always at risk,” Salmons sad.

Experts say to avoid having your information stolen, you should always check the ATM machine to see if something feels loose or looks out of place. Or, don’t use it at all.

“If you know you’re going to need cash ahead of time – go into your bank and get it or perhaps of at the point of transaction use that cash back option,” Salmons explained.

SunTrust Bank sent FOX 35 this statement about the skimming device:

When we become aware of a skimming device or fraudulent activity stemming from a skimming device, we determine users of the machine who might be at risk. We proactively reach out to those who may have been affected, and monitor and work to protect their accounts including reissuing new cards and reimbursing them for fraudulent transactions.



It’s important to note that this is an industry issue, not one unique to our company. It highlights why it’s important for people to pay close attention and monitor their accounts no matter where they bank. If someone sees suspicious activity on their account, they should alert their financial institution as soon as they are aware of it.