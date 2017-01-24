Police chase down teen in attempted murder charge Local News Police chase down teen in attempted murder charge Titusville Police arrested a teenager following a high-speed pursuit by law enforcement that covered much of Brevard County late Monday.

- Titusville Police arrested a teenager following a high-speed pursuit by law enforcement that covered much of Brevard County late Monday.

Dante Sharod Hampton Jr, 14, of Titusville, is accused of firing multiple gunshots into a home on Burning Tree Drive on Jan 18. He is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Hampton had already faced charges related to another shooting incident in early January. He had been arrested and was released by the Department of Juvenile Justice on Home Detention with electronic monitoring by way of an ankle monitor.

Authorities said Hampton cut off his ankle monitor prior to the shooting incident on Jan 18.

Hamption faces additionall charges of violation of home detention and tampering with an electronic monitor device. He is currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

The driver of the vehicle in which Hampton was a passenger, Gary Anthony Thomas Jr., 19, of Titusville, was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding at a high speed, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash with damage and driving with a suspended license. Thomas is being held at the Brevard County Jail with a $22,000 bond.