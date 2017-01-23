Deputies say drivers exchanged gunfire Local News Deputies say drivers exchanged gunfire Orange County sheriff's deputies are are investigating after two drivers were involved in a shootout.

- Orange County sheriff's deputies are are investigating after two drivers were involved in a shootout.

To make matters worse, they were also in a neighborhood just north of the Florida Mall, where residents say there have been two shootings in just one week.

"Consistent, 'Bam! Bam! Bam!'" said Dino Nerin, who heard shots fired right outside his home. "It was scary!"

It was midday when Nerin usually sits outside, and Monday was an exception.

Like something from the movies. Two drivers began shooting at each other from their respective cars. Luckily, officers say no one was injured.

"Very scary. I tell him maybe we have to move from here," said Nerin's wife, Dynwantti.

Down the street, on Skyview Drive, Jose Garcia and his aunt also heard the shots.

"She said stay calm don't leave the house," said Garcia.

It wasn't the first time. Garcia literally dodged a bullet a week ago, but at the time, he didn't realize it.

"I was watching TV and it kind of came through. It was ricocheted out."

At first, Garcia thought it was fireworks, but he later realized there were bullet holes in his house. After Monday's shooting, he decided it was important to tell deputies what happened.

"I guess it was my lucky night., Garcia said. "It makes me wonder, I don't know if I want to live here any longer."

Deputies said they caught one of the suspects on scene, but the other is still on the run. Investigators said the two drivers in the shoot out knew each other.