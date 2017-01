Rock-wielding burglar hits TOP10 Brewing Company Local News Rock-wielding burglar hits TOP10 Brewing Company Orlando police officers say a rock-wielding burglar broke through a glass door at TOP10 Brewing Company, located at 1010 Virginia Drive.

- Orlando police officers say a rock-wielding burglar broke through a glass door at TOP10 Brewing Company, located at 1010 Virginia Drive.

Surveillance video shows the burglar goes directly to the cash register and steals money out of the cash register. The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt which covers his face. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.