Ocoee city leaders broke ground on a $400 million dollar development on Monday, called City Center West Orange. It will be a mix of stores, restaurants, condominiums, hotels, and office space -- similar to the Winter Park Village, officials say.

It's going up on 100 acres of lakeside property facing West Colonial Drive, near State Road 429 and State Road 408. It is expected to create about 8,000 jobs.