Details of Lt Clayton's death is heartbreaking to pastor

With new details emerging about the murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, her pastor is heartbroken over hearing how she died.

"None of us never thought she would die such a horrible death, because she was to here to help, she wasn't afraid."

Pastor Jake Stovall says there's a terrible void, after losing his friend Lt Debra Clayton.

"She used to come by and say, 'What do you need Pastor Stovall?' And just to pop up and she would get out and would just say, 'No, no, no! Just let me know what you need' and she had done so much."

With the gruesome details of how she died being made public, it's even more heartbreaking.

"It really hurts now, knowing this is what happened."

Pastor Stovall says he had tried convincing Markeith Loyd to come clean in the past and despite Markeith Loyds violent history, he still didn't think he was capable of this.

"Not to this point to where to just kill and shoot down Lt. Clayton like that."

The arrest affidavit released Friday states, Loyd told officers that, "She pulled her gun out first and that the shooting may not have happened if she had 'waited for backup.'"

"I say we got to bridge that gap, because others think like that too," says Stovall. "There's no respect. There's no respect for law enforcement. We need to come together and get it back like it was with law enforcement. We've got to build the trust."

Police say that Loyd told them that he shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in self-defense. Pastor Stovall believes Lt. Clayton could have helped Loyd, because that's what she did for many in the community.

"That was his time that he was being rescued and he took it for her being the enemy and she was going to give him a chance to come in and tell your side of the story."

Police say Lt .Clayton was in full uniform when she was killed.