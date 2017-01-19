Teacher arrested for inappropriate communication with students

TAVARES, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A teacher at Tavares High School has been arrested on a warrant for simple battery.
Detectives from the Lake County Sheriff's Office begin investigating Brian Wall back in early December on allegations that he was having inappropriate communication with some of the students which included soliciting inappropriate pictures.
The investigation also explored possible inappropriate touching.
On Wednesday, January 18th, detectives with the Sheriff's Office arrested Wall on a warrant for Simple Battery