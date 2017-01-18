Father of fallen officer wants her accused killer to pay Local News Father of fallen officer wants her accused killer to pay Lt. Debra Clayton's father is still very emotional a little over a week after her death, and just days removed from her funeral, and understandably so.

- Lt. Debra Clayton's father is still very emotional a little over a week after her death, and just days removed from her funeral, and understandably so.

Rudolph Thomas said he is glad Markeith Loyd, his daughter's suspected killer, is behind bars, but he said he won't be relieved until Loyd is dead. He said his daughter wouldn't be either.

Thomas showed us the program from Lt. Clayton's memorial service as he talked about her beautiful smile, pointed out that she had his eyes, and spoke about what a kind of a woman she was.

"If I had a chance, I'd kill him. That's my baby. She ain't bothered nobody. Trying to help her community and her son," Thomas said, "and he's going to come out talking about someone beat him up, or something? You're lucky!"

He made it very clear that he wants justice for his daughter.

"If they had a chance, they should have blown him away... It ain't no secret, if i had a chance. I hate him! He killed my baby!"

Loyd was found in an abandoned house after a nine-day manhunt. Authorities had been offering a $125,000 reward for any tips leading to his arrest in the killing of Lt. Clayton outside a Wal-Mart store last week and in the killing of his ex-girlfriend in December.

Authorities want the courts to deny bond for Loyd. An affidavit filed Wednesday with the Orange County Clerk of Courts shows they want to make sure the 41-year-old Loyd remains in custody. He will have his first appearance before a judge on Thursday.