Neighbors react to suspected cop killer's arrest Local News Neighbors react to suspected cop killer's arrest Neighbors where a fugitive wanted for the slaying of an Orlando police officer was taken into custody after a week-long manhunt say they aren't surprised the arrest came from detective work, not tips from the public.

One neighbor in the west Orlando neighborhood where Markeith Loyd was arrested says people are scared of repercussions if they talk to police. The neighbor, Aaron Chance, though, says he was surprised Loyd was found there since it's a good neighborhood.

Loyd was found in a vacant home. Police said the home did not have power or running water. Inside, they found toilet paper, paper towels, a gym bag and a long, black hairpiece. Some of the windows were covered in taped plastic film.

Another neighbor, who asked not to be named, said she had a front row seat to Loyd's takedown.

"I seen him when he threw his guns down. I seen him when he crawled to the road," she said. When asked if she knew Loyd was living in the home, she replied, "No, I did not."