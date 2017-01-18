Nearly 1,000 students could be rezoned to new schools next year under Seminole County proposal Local News Nearly 1,000 students could be rezoned to new schools next year under Seminole County proposal Seminole County school officials say about 1,000 new students move into the district every year. As a result, the district needs to add a new elementary school.

The plan revolves around reopening Longwood Elementary which was shut down to students about 5 years ago. To populate the new school, the district will draw from other elementary schools.

But the current proposal does not sit well with some of the parents whose children might have to go to new schools next year. Click here (PDF) to view the initial presentation on rezoning from October, 2016. Click here to see the current rezoning plan on the school district's website.