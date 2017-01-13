Police: Man shot in back, airlifted to ORMC

- Clermont Police investigating an overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting took place in the 400 block of east Desoto Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center and at last check the victim was in stable but serious condition.

There are no other victims reported, according to police.

No suspect(s) description was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clermont Police Department.