Pastor hopes Loyd will surrender peacefully Local News Pastor hopes Loyd will surrender peacefully As authorities continue to hunt down Markeith Loyd, a pastor from God is Able Church in Orlando says he knows Loyd and is pleading for him to surrender, without violence.

Pastor Stovelleo Stovall has a reputation in town. He's known as the man who the bad guys turn to.

He's convinced many felons to turn themselves in, and now he wants to do the same, for the most wanted man in town.

"Let him know look, you don't have to die like this. I want to help bring him to justice without any more lives being taken."

Back in 2014, Stovall walked side-by-side with a fugitive accused in a fatal hit-and-run. He led him to the front door of the jail, and he wants to do it again. Pastor Stovall says he has tried to convince Loyd to come clean before.

"He was excited for what God had done in my life. I crossed his path all the time and he always smiled at me."

Stovall's ready if Loyd shows up, "I've been getting phone calls from people who know him, saying their praying he calls me."

The irony is, this pastor doesn't just know the fugitive, but he also was a friend to Sgt. Debra Clayton.

"She'd come here on Wednesday nights to bible study. She'd always called me, and she had me to mentor her son. She was awesome, she fought for stopping the violence, she worked for stopping the violence and she believed in the city to stop the violence. So we got to stop it."

Now, he is begging her alleged killer to come forward.

"It's hard. I want that young man to know, just call me, let's get you turned in safely. You don't have to continue to run or take anymore lives. Don't do it young man! Don't do it Markeith!"

Pastor Stovell says people helping Loyd should call him instead. He promises to keep him safe.