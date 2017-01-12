Homeowners sick of stinky landfill Local News Homeowners sick of stinky landfill Over the last couple of days, many Orange County residents have been crying foul over the odors coming from the county's landfill. Officials say they're aware of the problem and working hard to fix it.

People living in the Randal Park neighborhood, in East Orlando, describe the smell like this:



“It smells like rotten eggs,” says John Tice, a Randal Park Resident.



“Diarrhea,” says Michael Carlucci, another Randal Park Resident.



They're worried about smells coming from the Orange County Landfill, just a few miles north of the community.



“Almost every night it seems like I drive home and once I get past the Curry Ford exit I start to smell it in my car,” says Carlucci.



“When I let the dog out in the morning, that's when I'll usually smell it, but I've smelled it throughout the day,” Tice agrees.



Jim Becker is manager of the county's solid waste division. He blames the smell on a lack of breeze.



“The gas comes up through the landfill and just sits there,” Becker explains, “in the morning we had a puff of wind come through and got dead again. So that wind shifted that odor over to the community that you're seeing the complaints from.”



The problem goes back years, when construction trash mixed with trash from homes. It created a build-up of hydrogen sulfide gas, which stinks. But Becker says the gas levels have been going down.



“We're enthused about our progress so far,” he says, “but as long as people find it unacceptable, we'll keep working on it.”



County officials have put together a website where anyone concerned about the landfill odor can register their complaints online. You can find the link here: www.ocfl.net/landfillodor