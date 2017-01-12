1 dead in shooting involving Ocala police officers

- Officers with the Ocala Police Department were involved in a shooting incident that has left one person dead.

Authorities say, just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, there was an armed confrontation between a suspect and officers at the Holiday Inn Express, located at 1212 S. Pine Avenue. The suspect was killed, but no officers were injured.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately known. This case is ongoing, and as is standard procedure with any officer-involved shooting, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

