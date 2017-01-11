Orlando economic development group and chamber taps Giuliani

- The Orlando region’s soon-to-merge economic development/chamber group has tapped the president and CEO of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce to head the new organization.

Tim Giuliani was selected from a pool of more than 200 candidates from across the country and will oversee efforts to bring more high-wage jobs to Central Florida.

The yet-to-be-named organization is being formed through the merger of the Orlando Economic Development Commission and the Central Florida Partnership, which includes the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“He is a real change agent, a champion for smart growth and innovative thinking and a rising star in the industry,” Mark Wilson, president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, says of Giuliani.

At the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, Giuliani managed an $8 million budget and a staff of 40 with more than 2,300 members. Before that, he served as president and CEO of the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce and as the Vice President of Corporate Outreach and Engagement for the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

“Central Florida has reached an exciting and significant stage in its economic progress,” Giuliani says. “This is an amazing community full of promise and talent and ingenuity," Giuliani said.

Giuliani earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and communication from Florida State University and his master’s in business administration from the Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida.