Suspect crashes into multiple cars during pursuit Local News Suspect crashes into multiple cars during pursuit It was some dangerous moments for drivers and deputies after a suspect wanted on a felony warrant refused to turn himself in, authorities say.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop Jeffrey McCoy, 42, wanted for crimes committed in Osceola County.

"This suspect was dangerous!" said Capt. Angelo Nieves, with the Orange County Sheriff's Office. "The suspect tried to crash his way out of a stop they were conducting."

Nieves said McCoy smashed into three patrol cars and tried to hit a deputy, before taking off on State Road 408.

"Where he exited John Young Parkway, losing control of his vehicle, the suspect struck one other vehicle on the way out," Nieves said. "No injuries to that individual."

Dozens of law enforcement officers arrived on scene and McCoy was handcuffed and carted away to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

"This guy's a threat, and we're glad he's off the street."

McCoy faces attempted murder and aggravated assault charges upon deputies.